Afghanistan: 11 security personnel killed in Helmand terrorist attacks

Eleven members of the Afghan security forces lost their lives on Sunday in two separate attacks that happened in Afghanistan's Helmand province, Tolo News reported citing sources.

ANI | Helmand | Updated: 12-07-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Eleven members of the Afghan security forces lost their lives on Sunday in two separate attacks that happened in Afghanistan's Helmand province, Tolo News reported citing sources. Among the eleven, two security personnel were killed in a car bomb attack in Nawa district, while nine others lost their lives after terrorists attacked a security outpost at Helmand-Kandahar highway on Sunday night.

Security officials have not commented on the two incidents. Meanwhile, Australia has also brought back its supporting forces from Afghanistan following the US decision to bring back its troops from the war-torn country, ending the 20 year-long mission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

