As of today, a covid certificate is required to enter Slovenia

Ljubljana [Slovenia] July 15 (ANI/FENA): As of today, much stricter rules apply to entry into Slovenia, which means that passengers will have to show a covid certificate no matter where they come from. The certificate includes a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours, a negative rapid antigen test not older than 48 hours, a vaccination certificate or evidence of covid disease 19.

The EU green digital certificate and equivalent certificates from third countries are acceptable, Tanjug reported. Slovenia accepts Pfizer / Biontek, Moderna, AstraZeneka, Johnson & Johnson, as well as the Russian Sputnik V and the Chinese vaccines Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Exceptions to these rules apply to passengers in transit and truck drivers, landowners on both sides of the border and persons accompanied by persons under 15 years of age. Persons who do not have a covid certificate will have to spend 10 days in quarantine, and foreigners without a certificate and without residence in Slovenia will be able to enter the country and be quarantined only if they prove that they have a place to spend a ten-day quarantine. (ANI/FENA)

