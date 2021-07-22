Left Menu

Heavy rains cause flooding in northeastern Turkey

Torrential rains have caused severe flooding in the provinces of Rize and Artvin in northeastern Turkey, and the search and rescue operations are currently underway, the Turkey disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) announced on Thursday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 22-07-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 21:29 IST
Heavy rains cause flooding in northeastern Turkey
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], July 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Torrential rains have caused severe flooding in the provinces of Rize and Artvin in northeastern Turkey, and the search and rescue operations are currently underway, the Turkey disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) announced on Thursday.

"Today, as a result of extreme rains, the Arhavi district of Artvin province has been flooded. The Arhavi River overflowed, the regional center and rural roads have been flooded. Work continues to rescue our citizens affected by the natural disaster. The Findikli district of Rize province has faced a similar issue," the AFAD said.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has reportedly arrived in the flooded region. He noted that currently no people were killed in the flood, while two sustained injuries. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021