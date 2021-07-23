Left Menu

Malaysia sees 15,573 new COVID-19 cases, 144 deaths

Malaysia reported 15,573 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 980,491, the Health Ministry said Friday.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:06 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 15,573 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 980,491, the Health Ministry said Friday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press conference that 32 of the new cases are imported and 15,541 are local transmissions.

He said 144 more deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 7,718. Over 10,090 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 825,387, or 84.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 147,386 active cases, 939 are being held in intensive care units and 456 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

