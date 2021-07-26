Left Menu

Powerful sandstorm engulfs city in north-western China

A giant over 300 feet wall of sand wreaked havoc on Dunhuang, China, reducing visibility to less than 20 feet across the city.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:23 IST
Powerful sandstorm engulfs city in north-western China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A giant over 300 feet wall of sand wreaked havoc on Dunhuang, China, reducing visibility to less than 20 feet across the city.

The sandstorm created dangerous driving conditions and forced local police to close major roads amid reduced visibility, reported NBC News.

The sandstorm from the nearby Gobi Desert created dangerous driving conditions and forced police to shut down major roads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021