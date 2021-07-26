Powerful sandstorm engulfs city in north-western China
A giant over 300 feet wall of sand wreaked havoc on Dunhuang, China, reducing visibility to less than 20 feet across the city.
ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:23 IST
- China
The sandstorm created dangerous driving conditions and forced local police to close major roads amid reduced visibility, reported NBC News.
The sandstorm from the nearby Gobi Desert created dangerous driving conditions and forced police to shut down major roads. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
