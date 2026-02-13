UPDATE 1-US publishes interim tax credit rules meant to restrict China clean energy influence
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday unveiled interim rules for enforcing provisions in President Donald Trump's new tax law that restrict companies from claiming federal clean energy subsidies if they are overly reliant on Chinese-made goods. The guidance, which applies to lucrative tax credits for clean energy manufacturing and electricity generation, has been eagerly awaited by solar and wind project developers and factory owners since passage of Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act last July.
The guidance, which applies to lucrative tax credits for clean energy manufacturing and electricity generation, has been eagerly awaited by solar and wind project developers and factory owners since passage of Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act last July. The Treasury's Internal Revenue Service said the interim rules can be relied on until it proposes formal regulations. It is seeking public comments for 45 days for future guidance.
