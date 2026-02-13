UPDATE 1-US publishes interim tax credit rules meant to restrict China clean energy influence

Left Menu

The ‌U.S. Treasury ​Department on Thursday unveiled interim rules for ‌enforcing provisions in President Donald Trump's new tax law that restrict companies from claiming ‌federal clean energy subsidies if ‌they are overly reliant on Chinese-made goods. The guidance, which applies to lucrative tax credits ⁠for clean ​energy ⁠manufacturing and electricity generation, has been eagerly awaited ⁠by solar and wind project developers ​and factory owners since passage of ⁠Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act last July.

The ‌U.S. Treasury ​Department on Thursday unveiled interim rules for ‌enforcing provisions in President Donald Trump's new tax law that restrict companies from claiming ‌federal clean energy subsidies if ‌they are overly reliant on Chinese-made goods.

The guidance, which applies to lucrative tax credits ⁠for clean ​energy ⁠manufacturing and electricity generation, has been eagerly awaited ⁠by solar and wind project developers ​and factory owners since passage of ⁠Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act last July. The ⁠Treasury's ​Internal Revenue Service said the interim rules can be relied ⁠on until it proposes formal regulations. It ⁠is ⁠seeking public comments for 45 days for future guidance.

