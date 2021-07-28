5 children of same family killed in Bangladesh landslide

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 28 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five children of the same family were killed after a rain-triggered devastating landslide struck their house in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district early Wednesday. "Three boys and two girls of the same family died after a landslide occurred at a hilly area of Teknaf area under Cox's Bazar district, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka," a local Hnila Union Parishad official told journalists Wednesday.

Their parents narrowly fled to safety following the landslide after midnight due to incessant rain, he added. The landslide hit at about 2:00 a.m. local time when the victims were asleep.

All the deceased trapped under the rubble had been pulled out after a hectic rescue operation, he said, adding that hundreds of houses in the locality have been flooded due to continuous rains. On Tuesday, at least eight people were killed and many dwellings damaged in rain-triggered landslides in the district. (ANI/Xinhua)

