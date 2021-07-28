Left Menu

5 children of same family killed in Bangladesh landslide

At least five children of the same family were killed after a rain-triggered devastating landslide struck their house in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district early Wednesday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:07 IST
5 children of same family killed in Bangladesh landslide
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 28 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five children of the same family were killed after a rain-triggered devastating landslide struck their house in Bangladesh's southeastern Cox's Bazar district early Wednesday. "Three boys and two girls of the same family died after a landslide occurred at a hilly area of Teknaf area under Cox's Bazar district, some 292 km southeast of Dhaka," a local Hnila Union Parishad official told journalists Wednesday.

Their parents narrowly fled to safety following the landslide after midnight due to incessant rain, he added. The landslide hit at about 2:00 a.m. local time when the victims were asleep.

All the deceased trapped under the rubble had been pulled out after a hectic rescue operation, he said, adding that hundreds of houses in the locality have been flooded due to continuous rains. On Tuesday, at least eight people were killed and many dwellings damaged in rain-triggered landslides in the district. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021