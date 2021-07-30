Restoration of Nepali temple begins with India's grant assistance

India-funded repair work of Nepal's Hiranyavarna Mahavihar and Digi Chhen temple, which is one of the cultural heritage sites in the Himalayan country, began on Thursday. "The Mahavihar (temple) is being reconstructed at a cost of Nrs. (Nepali Rupees) 181 million," Indian Embassy said in a release.

Reconstruction work of Hiranyavarna Mahavihar and Digi Chhen, Lalitpur started after the local community performed "Chhema Puja". The puja was attended by officials from the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, the Central Level Project Implementation Unit and the government of Nepal.

Hiranyavarna Mahavihar popularly also known as the Golden temple is situated in the monument zone of Patan Darbar square a UNESCO World Heritage site in Lalitpur, which is one of the most important Buddhist temple monasteries of Patan. It is one of the 28 cultural heritage projects being undertaken under the Indian government grant assistance of USD 50 million for Post-Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of cultural heritage sites in Nepal.

Seven cultural heritage projects are being reconstructed in the Lalitpur district, of which work on five projects are ongoing. (ANI)

