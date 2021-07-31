Left Menu

Afghan airstrikes kill 21 terrorists in northern Jawzjan province

A total of 21 terrorists were confirmed dead as fighting planes struck Taliban positions in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province on Friday, an army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Saturday.

ANI | Jawzjan | Updated: 31-07-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 14:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

The sorties targeted Taliban positions and hideouts in Murghab, Hasantabin, Atma and adjoining villages along the road linking Jawzjan to the neighboring Sari Pul province on Friday afternoon, killing 21 insurgents and injuring 10 others, the official said.

The sorties targeted Taliban positions and hideouts in Murghab, Hasantabin, Atma and adjoining villages along the road linking Jawzjan to the neighboring Sari Pul province on Friday afternoon, killing 21 insurgents and injuring 10 others, the official said.

Taliban terrorists, who have intensified activities since the start of the U.S.-led forces pullout from Afghanistan early in May and have reportedly overrun about 200 districts, have yet to make comments. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

