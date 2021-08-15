Left Menu

11 dead after being swept into sea in east China

Eleven people were confirmed dead after they were swept into the sea area off Zhangzhou City in east China's Fujian Province, local government said Saturday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-08-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 06:43 IST
11 dead after being swept into sea in east China
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], August 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Eleven people were confirmed dead after they were swept into the sea area off Zhangzhou City in east China's Fujian Province, local government said Saturday. They were among 17 people who were swept into the sea while playing on a beach near Jiangkou Village in Zhangzhou's Zhangpu County Saturday afternoon, according to the city government.

Among the 17 people rescued, 11 were confirmed dead after treatment failed and six have stable vital signs. Investigation into the accident is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

Hard-won rights being ripped away from Afghan girls and women: UN chief

United States
2
Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

Google rolls out Android phone app call recorder for Pixel users

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

Corals survive heat with bacterial help: Study

 Saudi Arabia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021