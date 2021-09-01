Left Menu

CEOs of 80 major companies urge Australian authorities to stop lockdowns

Some 80 major Australian companies called on state premiers in an open letter on Wednesday to cease COVID-19 lockdowns.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 01-09-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 14:19 IST
CEOs of 80 major companies urge Australian authorities to stop lockdowns
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Canberra [Australia], September 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Some 80 major Australian companies called on state premiers in an open letter on Wednesday to cease COVID-19 lockdowns. The restrictions have been in place since June in many Australian cities, triggering anti-lockdown protests and arrests.

"We ask governments to work together to implement the National Plan and chart a path out of the current lockdowns," the letter, obtained by The Australian Financial Review newspaper, said. The businesses, whose chiefs drafted the letter, include retail chain operator Coles group, telecommunications company Telstra, airline Qantas and major banks, which all together employ up to 1 million Australians.

"Providing a light at the end of the tunnel will encourage more Australians to get vaccinated. We need to give people something to hope for, something to look forward to, something to plan around, and to be confident about their futures," the letter read, adding that there may be far-reaching consequences of protracted lockdowns, which are now invisible. The Australian authorities are aiming to vaccinate 80% of the population, but even afterward, some restrictions will still keep in force. To date, the government has administered over 12 million vaccine doses, which was enough to fully vaccinate 35.7% of people aged over 16, and to give at least one shot to 59.6% of the population over 16 years old. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021