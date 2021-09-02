Left Menu

Gunmen kidnap 73 students in northwest Nigeria

Nigerian police said on Wednesday 73 students were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from their school in the country's northwestern state of Zamfara.

02-09-2021
Gunmen kidnap 73 students in northwest Nigeria
  • Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria], September 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Nigerian police said on Wednesday 73 students were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from their school in the country's northwestern state of Zamfara.

Mohammed Shehu, the spokesman for the police in Zamfara, said in a statement gunmen in large numbers invaded on Wednesday morning the Kaya village in the Maradun local government area of the state, and abducted 73 students from a secondary school in the village.

Further details are awaited. (ANI/Xinhua)

