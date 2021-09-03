Following Afghanistan withdrawal, Biden's approval rating drops to a new low

Facing criticism for the hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped to a new low of 43 per cent, according to a new Marist National Poll with NPR and PBS Newshour, marking the lowest rating for Biden since he took office. According to Marist Poll, majorities of Americans disapprove of Biden handling of foreign policy and of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. A large majority has also labelled the US role in Afghanistan a "failure".

"Biden's approval rating has dropped to a new low (43 per cent), while majorities of Americans disapprove of his handling of foreign policy (56 per cent) and of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan (61 per cent). Americans are split about what should have happened, but a large majority (71 per cent) label the US role in Afghanistan a "failure", Marist Poll reported. "71 per cent of Americans said that the US role in Afghanistan was a "failure" including majorities of Democrats (66 per cent), Republicans (73 per cent), and independents (75 per cent)," the poll said.

A majority of Americans said that Afghanistan "must determine its future without US involvement" while some believe it's the US duty to stay involved. "A majority of Americans (61 per cent) say Afghanistan "must determine its future without US involvement," while 29 per cent believe the US "has a duty" to stay involved," the poll stated.

"When Americans were asked how the US should have proceeded in Afghanistan, opinions are split. Nearly even percentages say all troops should have been withdrawn (37 per cent) or some should have been withdrawn and some left behind (38 per cent). Smaller proportions say no troops should have been withdrawn (10 per cent) or more troops should have been sent (5 per cent)," the poll added. The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after the Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

Placing Presidential responsibility for the US shortcomings in Afghanistan is largely partisan, the poll highlighted that overall, Americans rank George W. Bush (36 per cent), Joe Biden (21 per cent), Barack Obama (15 per cent), and Donald Trump (12 per cent) as being most responsible. Democrats, however, list Republicans Bush (53 per cent) and Trump (22 per cent) as their top two. Republicans list Democrats Biden (38 per cent) and Obama (34 per cent) as their top two. (ANI)

