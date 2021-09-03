Biden to visit wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Hospital

Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 06:42 IST
US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting wounded warriors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House said on Thursday (local time). "Tonight, the President and First Lady are visiting wounded warriors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," the White House said on Thursday.

Fifteen Marines who were injured in the suicide bombing at Kabul airport in Afghanistan last week are currently recovering at Walter Reed, The Hill reported. Biden made his first visit to Walter Reed as president at the end of January, days after his inauguration. The president has a personal connection to the hospital because it is where his late son, Beau, underwent treatment for brain cancer before he died in 2015, The Hill further reported.

On Sunday, Biden attended the "dignified transfer" of the remains of 13 US troops, at the Dover Air Force Base, who were killed in the Kabul attack. Biden was joined by administration officials, including US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CNN reported.

A suicide bomber and multiple Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) gunmen killed 13 US service members and nearly 200 Afghan civilians in the attack at the Kabul airport. Meanwhile, the Islamic State-Khorasan Province claimed responsibility for the blast. The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war. (ANI)

