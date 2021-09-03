Left Menu

Philippines logs 20,310 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,040,568

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,310 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,040,568.

Philippines logs 20,310 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,040,568
Manila [Philippines], September 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,310 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,040,568. The caseload is the second-highest single-day tally since the pandemic began in January last year. The death toll climbed to 33,873 after 193 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The number of COVID-19 cases will continue to rise due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta and other coronavirus variants, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire warned. She added that local government units have imposed granular lockdown in Metro Manila and other areas across the country with virus clusters.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe has confirmed the community transmission of the Delta variant in the country, saying the variant first found in India has already been dominant in the Philippines. The DOH reported on Monday the highest single-day spike with 22,366 new cases. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 17.5 million people so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

