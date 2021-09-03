Jaishankar meets Slovenian PM, discusses bilateral ties between countries

Left Menu

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and discussed regarding strengthening bilateral ties between the countries.

ANI | Ljubljana | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:28 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and discussed regarding strengthening bilateral ties between the countries. "Valued the discussion on enhancing our bilateral ties. Appreciated his insights and perspectives on major global issues including Europe's challenges, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan," EAM said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also inaugurated an India Studies Centre at the Nova University and interacted with the Indian student in Slovenia. "Pleased to have the opportunity of inaugurating an India Studies Centre at the Nova University. Confident that it would be an asset for India-Slovenia relations. Interaction with Indian students abroad always provides energy," EAM informed in a tweet.

Meanwhile, he also met the President of the National Assembly of the country. Jaishankar is on an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5, as part of a tour to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the Central European countries.

A Ministry External Affairs statement also informed that this visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in India's bilateral ties with these three countries, and strengthening multifaceted relationships with the EU. (ANI)

