Panjshir resistance leader Ahmad Massoud ready for talks if Taliban leave province

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the resistance forces in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir, on Sundays said resistance forces are ready to cease fighting and start negotiations if the Taliban leave the province, Sputnik reported on Sunday. "The national resistance forces are ready to immediately stop the war to achieve a lasting peace if the Taliban cease their attacks and military operations in Panjshir and Andarab, and hope to hold a large meeting with scholars and reformers, and continue discussions and talks," Massoud said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Further, Ahmad Massoud added that the National Resistance Front suggests that the Taliban halt its military operations in Panjshir, Andarab, Parwan and Kapisa and withdraw its forces from Panjshir and Andarab. The National Resistance Front, on the other hand, will direct its forces to refrain from military action. The Panjshir Valley lies in the Hindu Kush mountains, approximately 90 miles north of Kabul. The Taliban have been unable to take this major holdout of resistance after steamrolling across pro-government troops in a matter of months.

The war over Panjshir province escalated from Friday night. Massoud added that the National Resistance Front is committed to peacefully resolving differences with the Taliban in accordance with the principles of religion and morality.

The front is confident that the future system of the country will work with the Taliban and other groups and sects representing the Afghan people. "It is important to reach an understanding that all groups and layers of the country are in the mirror of their brotherhood and that they are committed to the cause of stability and stability," the statement noted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)