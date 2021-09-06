Left Menu

Australia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days

Australia has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the 10th consecutive day as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 06-09-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 12:18 IST
Australia reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 10 consecutive days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Canberra [Australia], September 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Australia has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the 10th consecutive day as the country continued to battle the third wave of COVID-19 infections. As of Sunday afternoon, there had been 61,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

On Monday morning, 1,538 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections were reported in Australia, taking the estimated number of active cases in the country to more than 26,000. Of the new cases, 1,281 were from New South Wales (NSW), Australia's most populous state with Sydney as the capital city, where the state health department also recorded five deaths on Monday morning.

"There have been 131 COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since 16 June 2021," said the statement from NSW Health. Victoria, the second-most populous state with Melbourne as the capital city, reported a further 246 new local cases.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) reported another 11 new cases, only three of which were in quarantine for their entire infectious period. In response to the growing outbreak, the ACT government on Monday announced that the recommended interval between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been reduced to between four and eight weeks for Canberrans.

Chief Health Officer (CHO) Kerryn Coleman said the move, which brings the ACT in line with guidance from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, recognized the increased risk during the Delta outbreak in the nation's capital. "Given the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant, it is now recommended that people have their second dose within the four to the eight-week range," she said in a media release.

"We know the vaccines are very effective at preventing illness and death. The Delta variant is easier to catch and most importantly is right here in our community." The ACT government on Monday repeated calls for more Canberrans to come forward for coronavirus tests after just 2,488 were conducted in the ACT on Sunday.

"We want to see those over 3,000 a day so that we're detecting any transmission in the community early," Deputy CHO Vanessa Johnston said. So far about 62 per cent of Australians aged 16 and over had received at least one vaccine dose and 38 per cent were fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021