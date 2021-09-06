Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka surpassed the 10,000 mark on Monday, reaching 10,140, after 189 more deaths were reported, official figures from the health ministry showed here. According to the health ministry, the total number of COVID-19 patients was 462,767 while the active cases rose to 68,070.

Sri Lanka is facing a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections, and health workers said that the rise in patients in recent weeks was attributed to the Delta variant with the capital Colombo being the epicenter. Hospitals have been filled with patients while crematoriums have also been working round the clock to cremate the dead.

Health workers have warned that the situation may reach a peak in the coming weeks, and urged people to stay indoors as much as possible. Sri Lanka is under a countrywide quarantine curfew until Sept. 13. (ANI/Xinhua)

