NATO says evacuated over 500 Afghans who worked for alliance

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on Monday said that over 500 Afghan nationals, who assisted its forces during the war in Afghanistan, have been evacuated from the Taliban-controlled country, and temporarily accommodated at military bases across Europe.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Belgium

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) on Monday said that over 500 Afghan nationals, who assisted its forces during the war in Afghanistan, have been evacuated from the Taliban-controlled country, and temporarily accommodated at military bases across Europe. "More than 500 Afghans who have worked with NATO and their families have been evacuated and are safely housed at temporary facilities in Bases around Europe supported by Allied troops," the alliance said in a statement, adding that coordination with the allies is underway to provide the evacuees with essential support and settlement in member countries.

In total, NATO has airlifted more than 120,000 people from the airport in the Afghan capital, the statement read. The Taliba entered Kabul in mid-August, leading to the collapse of the US-backed government. The large-scale evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghans seeking to leave their homeland from fear of Taliban rule lasted until August 31. (ANI)

