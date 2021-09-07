Left Menu

PM Modi wishes Israeli counterpart Bennett on occasion of Rosh Hashanah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 11:05 IST
PM Modi wishes Israeli counterpart Bennett on occasion of Rosh Hashanah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett (R). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Taking on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Warmest wishes to Prime Minister @naftalibennett, the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world celebrating Rosh Hashanah today. @IsraeliPM"

Rosh Hashanah means 'head of the year'. It is a two-day celebration that marks the beginning of Jewish High Holy Days each autumn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021