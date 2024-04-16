Left Menu

Israeli military confirms two arabs killed after attack on Jewish shephard

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that after a Palestinian suspect attacked a Jewish shepherd in the area of Gitit a town in the Jordan Valley region led to a "violent confrontation" between Palestinians and Israeli citizens, two Palestinians were killed.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:28 IST
Israeli military confirms two arabs killed after attack on Jewish shephard
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that after a Palestinian suspect attacked a Jewish shepherd in the area of Gitit, a town in the Jordan Valley region, leading to a "violent confrontation" between Palestinians and Israeli citizens, two Palestinians were killed. IDF forces "jumped" to the spot and worked to disperse the confrontation.

The IDF said that, from a preliminary investigation, "it appears" that the two were not killed by its forces. The IDF and the Israel Police are investigating the incident.

The incident came just three days after 14-year-old Benjamin Achimeir, a shepherd, was murdered in the area while ending his sheep. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024