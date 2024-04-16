Israeli military confirms two arabs killed after attack on Jewish shephard

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that after a Palestinian suspect attacked a Jewish shepherd in the area of Gitit, a town in the Jordan Valley region, leading to a "violent confrontation" between Palestinians and Israeli citizens, two Palestinians were killed. IDF forces "jumped" to the spot and worked to disperse the confrontation.

The IDF said that, from a preliminary investigation, "it appears" that the two were not killed by its forces. The IDF and the Israel Police are investigating the incident.

The incident came just three days after 14-year-old Benjamin Achimeir, a shepherd, was murdered in the area while ending his sheep. (ANI/TPS)

