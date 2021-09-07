Left Menu

Thousands of Afghans stranded at Pakistan border to flee Taliban regime

For nearly two weeks, thousands of Afghans including women and children have been stranded near the Pakistan border in the Spin Boldak district of southern Kandahar province, reported local media.

ANI | Kandahar City | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:31 IST
Thousands of Afghans stranded at Pakistan border to flee Taliban regime
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

For nearly two weeks, thousands of Afghans including women and children have been stranded near the Pakistan border in the Spin Boldak district of southern Kandahar province, reported local media. Afghans and their families, who hail from Afghanistan's northern and eastern provinces have been in a hurry to leave the country soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban. Islamabad is allowing only those people who have either Pakistani ID cards or Kandahar ID cards, Pajhwok Afghan News said on Monday.

One of the thousands of stranded Afghans at the Spin Boldak, Abdul Wadud, said that the Taliban's armed men and Pakistani forces aren't allowing people to enter Pakistan. He underlined that thousands of Afghans daily gather at the border to cross into Pakistan but they have been unable to do so, according to Pajhwok Afghan News. Wadud hails from the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif and has been attempting to leave the country as he fears for his children's future under the Taliban regime.

Afghans have also said that some families were forced to pay nearly 5,000 to 6,000 rupees to smugglers to send them to Pakistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesperson, had said in a news conference in Kabul that problems with Pakistan had increased in the country's port areas.

According to Pajhwok Afghan News, he stressed that the number of Afghans in Spin Boldak and Torkham who wanted to cross into Pakistan was higher than ever and they were not allowed by the Pakistani side. Mujahid also said that the victims included patients, refugees and even traders whom Pakistan had blocked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021