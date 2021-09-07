Left Menu

Pak not in favour of including India in Extended Troika on Afghanistan

Pakistan is not in favour of including India in the Extended Troika on Afghanistan which consists of Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Pakistan is not in favour of including India in the Extended Troika on Afghanistan which consists of Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan. Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik, "About India's joining, I have not seen the statement. There is a standing invitation for Iran to join the Troika Plus whenever it wants. So far, they have not taken a decision to join it. They have so far not responded, conveyed their interest in joining. But I haven't seen Foreign Minister Lavrov's statement that says that India will join the Troika plus format. For us, India is not a candidate for Troika plus,"

Iran is yet to respond to the invitation to join Troika plus. Currently, the Extended Troika includes Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that discussions have been held on including New Delhi and Tehran in the format," Khan added, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

