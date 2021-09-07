Left Menu

FS Shringla meets visiting Bangladesh Information Minister, discusses connectivity, COVID-19 management

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and conveyed India's commitment to further strengthen cooperation with the neighboring country on COVID management and connectivity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:56 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud. Image Credit: ANI
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday met Bangladesh Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and conveyed India's commitment to further strengthen cooperation with the neighboring country on COVID management and connectivity. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met Bangladesh Minister for Information & Broadcasting Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP. Conveyed Flag of India's commitment to further strengthen cooperation with Bangladesh in COVID management, connectivity, culture and P2P ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Mahmud, who is on a visit to India from September 5-8, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He also had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Anurag Thakur and discussed a range of issues, including people-to-people exchanges, the International Film Festival of India, and bilateral films production amongst others. Mahmud on Monday inaugurated the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India in New Delhi.

He said bilateral relations between both countries have touched new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (ANI)

