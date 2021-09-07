Left Menu

Sharia law will be in force in Afghanistan, says Taliban supreme leader

The Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said that Sharia law would be in force in Afghanistan as the outfit announced its caretaker government in Kabul on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 07-09-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 23:17 IST
The Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said that Sharia law would be in force in Afghanistan as the outfit announced its caretaker government in Kabul on Tuesday, Sputnik reported. "In the future, all issues of governance and life in Afghanistan will be governed by the laws of holy Sharia," Sputnik reported quoting a statement from the Taliban chief.

Akhundzada said that the Afghan authorities will take serious steps to protect human and minority rights "within the framework of Islam". On Tuesday, the Taliban announced its new caretaker government ending days of speculation and reports of infighting within the group, which reportedly delayed the announcement of the new dispensation in Afghanistan.

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' will head the new "caretaker" government in the country, which it had seized control of on August 15. Addressing a press conference in Kabul, the Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the group's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the acting deputy Afghan leader.

Also, Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the proscribed Haqqani network has been named the new interior minister. According to Sputnik, Akhundzada further said in the statement, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will use all its resources for economic power, prosperity and development, in addition to strengthening security. It will manage domestic revenues appropriately and transparently, provide special opportunities for international investment and various sectors of trade, will effectively fight unemployment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

