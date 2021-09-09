Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits South Sandwich Islands region
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit the South Sandwich Islands region on Thursday, the US Geological Survey (UGS) said.
"Prelim M5.6 Earthquake South Sandwich Islands region Sep-09 03:47 UTC," US Geological Survey tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
