Biden speaks with Xi, talks to ensure US-China 'competition' does not become 'conflict', says White House

US President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure that "competition" between the two powers does not become "conflict", the White House said on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 08:39 IST
US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Image Credit: ANI
"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC). The two leaders had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge. They agreed to engage on both sets of issues openly and straightforwardly," the White House said in a statement. "This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the United States' ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC," read the statement.

"President Biden underscored the United States' enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

