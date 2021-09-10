Protest held in Canada against University Of Toronto over anti-Hindu conference

Indian community in Toronto staged a protest outside the University of Toronto on Thursday to press the administration to withdraw the university's endorsement towards an anti-Hindu conference known as "Dismantling Global Hindutva". The members of many Hindu groups took part in the protest and raised their concerns.

Canadian Hindus showed their dismay and frustration a day before the conference on the University of Toronto's sponsorship to the "anti-Hindu conference". The protestors served a notice to the administration that the University will be responsible if it causes any threat to Hindu students and staff. The protesters chanted "shame shame shame - University of Toronto. Their placards read, "Universities - Stop anti-Hindus statements" and favoured for "Peaceful Hindus, Peaceful Canadian".

"We are hoping that the good sense will prevail with the university authorities. Professors do nothing. They don't teach, they just misused the funds of the university. They are using Canada, these academic institutions to create hatred towards Hindus, and we believe the university administration will stand up," said a protester, adding that "I hope good sense will prevail. The administration should not sponsor such conferences as they said they are not sponsoring but they haven't done anything to stop the conference." Another protester said, "Our demand is very simple. We do not want our universities to participate and sponsor this anti-Hindu conference."

"Let us also live our way, and we are peace-loving people. We believe in harmony, and we don't cause any trouble," said the protester. "The University of Toronto is supposed to be spreading the message of peace and love. They should be focused on quality education, and they should not indulge in divisive politics. They should not get carried away by those vested forces to create a divide in this world," another protester said. (ANI)

