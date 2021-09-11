Left Menu

US pauses evacuation flights from Afghanistan after Measles cases detected

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have been halted after four cases of measles were discovered among Afghans who had recently arrived in the country.

Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have been halted after four cases of measles were discovered among Afghans who had recently arrived in the country. The White House said the halt was recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the four measles cases were diagnosed, CNN reported.

"Operation Allies Welcome flights into the United States have been temporarily paused at the request of the CDC and out of an abundance of caution because of four diagnosed cases of measles among Afghans who recently arrived in the United States," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing. Measles is a deadly virus that can lead to serious health problems, the US has declared itself 'Measles free' back in 2000.

Psaki said the individuals found to have measles were being quarantined in accordance with public health guidance and that contact tracing had begun. She said arriving Afghans were required to be vaccinated for measles as a condition for their entry into the United States, CNN reported. The US government has facilitated a second flight for the departures of US citizens and lawful permanent residents of Afghanistan on a chartered Qatar Airways flight from Kabul to a neighbouring country.

The Qatar Airways flight held 19 US citizens and the party travelling overland included two US citizens and 11 lawful permanent residents, NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne informed in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

