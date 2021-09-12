Left Menu

One killed, another missing as result of ships collision off Southwestern Japan

A dry cargo ship has collided with a small vessel off the coast of the Japanese city of Sasebo in the southwestern Nagasaki prefecture, leaving one person dead and another one missing, the NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-09-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 12:31 IST
One killed, another missing as result of ships collision off Southwestern Japan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], September 12 (ANI/Sputnik): A dry cargo ship has collided with a small vessel off the coast of the Japanese city of Sasebo in the southwestern Nagasaki prefecture, leaving one person dead and another one missing, the NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday. According to the coast guard date, the incident took place at about 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday (18:30 GMT on Saturday), NHK said, adding that the small ship overturned as a result of the collision.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene found the body of a man, whose death was confirmed by medical staff. Apart from him, there were supposedly two other people aboard, including a 12-year-old boy, who was rescued by a passing ship. The third person is still missing. The cause of the collision is yet to be established. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

