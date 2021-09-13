Left Menu

Johnson expected to hold bilateral talks with Biden during UNGA

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden at the end of this month, during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

ANI | London | Updated: 13-09-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 09:13 IST
Johnson expected to hold bilateral talks with Biden during UNGA
US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], September 13 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden at the end of this month, during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). One senior diplomatic source told the newspaper that the meeting was expected to take place at the White House but this had not been "100 per cent confirmed," UK media reported.

The 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) is opening on September 14. The high-level week will start on September 21 and will last until the 27th. Johnson is expected to hold bilateral talks with Biden during his four-day trip to the US for the UNGA, The Times said, adding that the prime minister will try to mend relations with Washington. Downing Street had asked Biden's administration to have the meeting coincide with the UNGA trip, the newspaper specified.

Sources told The Times that there is "a suspicion in Washington that Johnson doesn't want to be too tough on Beijing" and Biden will use the opportunity during talks with Johnson to get the prime minister to support the US, which sees "China as the great strategic challenge of the 21st century." One senior diplomatic source told the newspaper that if London wants to have an influence on issues like Russia, China and climate change, it will not be able to do so alone. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021