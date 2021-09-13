Left Menu

India handover Dornier aircraft to Mauritius as part of Vision SAGAR

India on Monday handed over Dornier aircraft to Mauritius as part of Vision SAGAR for enhanced maritime security of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

ANI | Port Louis | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:12 IST
India handover Dornier aircraft to Mauritius as part of Vision SAGAR
India handover Dornier aircraft to Mauritius as part of Vision SAGAR. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mauritius

India on Monday handed over Dornier aircraft to Mauritius as part of Vision SAGAR for enhanced maritime security of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). "Implementing Vision SAGAR, HC handed over a Dornier aircraft on lease from @indiannavy to Mauritius and exchanged the contract for the purchase of a new Dornier aircraft under Line of Credit (LOC). India-Mauritius for enhanced maritime security of our common IOR," tweeted Indian High Commission in Mauritius.

Through SAGAR, India seeks to deepen economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbours and assist in building their maritime security capabilities. For this, India would cooperate on the exchange of information, coastal surveillance, the building of infrastructure and strengthening their capabilities. Further, India seeks to safeguard its national interests and ensure the Indian Ocean region become inclusive, collaborative and respect international law.

In 2015, India unveiled its strategic vision for the Indian Ocean i.e. Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). It is increasing recognition of the increasing importance of maritime security, maritime commons and cooperation. "Another milestone in 47 years of maritime cooperation between India and Mauritius. Looking forward to many more years of India-Mauritius cooperation under Vision SAGAR," tweeted the Indian High Commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021