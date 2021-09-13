Left Menu

Afghanistan: Female doctor in Kandahar claims beaten by Taliban

A female doctor in Afghanistan's Kandahar province has claimed that her home was stormed by the Taliban and she was beaten along with her family members and a neighbour, local media reported.

A female doctor in Afghanistan's Kandahar province has claimed that her home was stormed by the Taliban and she was beaten along with her family members and a neighbour, local media reported. Fahima Rahmati, who is also a civil activist, said in a video clip that the Taliban have also taken her mobile phones while their raid on her home on Sunday night (local time), Khaama Press reported.

Rahmati said that she was neither a former government official nor had a weapon in her home but the Taliban wanted to take with themselves her brothers. Provincial officials in Kandahar province said that they are not aware of the raid and will investigate the case and bring to justice the culprits, Khaama Press reported.

Fahima Rahmati is a local doctor and is running a charity foundation in Kandhar province and helping poor families. "Two of my brothers are still missing, I hope the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will hear my voice, my two brothers, my brother-in-law and two brothers-in-law of my sister are still missing, where are they and with whom are they?" Khaama Press quoted Rahmati as saying.

Meanwhile, the Taliban last week formed the interim "Islamic Emirate" appointing hardliners in its new government. The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard, with no women included.

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' will head the new "caretaker" government in the country. Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after an aggressive and rapid advance against government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country. (ANI)

