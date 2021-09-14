Two dead in small plane crash off Greece's island

Samos [Greece], September 14 (ANI/Xinhua): A single-engine aircraft crashed in the sea off Greece's Samos island in the Aegean Sea on Monday, national news agency AMNA reported. The bodies of the two people onboard the Cessna 172 aircraft were retrieved by the local Coast Guard.

The plane was flying from Israel to Samos. An investigation into the causes of the accident was underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)