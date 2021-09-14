Left Menu

Vladimir Putin plans to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases detected in his entourage

Russian President Vladimir Putin has planned to self-isolate as many coronavirus cases were recently detected among his acquaintances with whom he came into contact, Sputnik reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:44 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin.. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has planned to self-isolate as many coronavirus cases were recently detected among his acquaintances with whom he came into contact, Sputnik reported on Tuesday. The Kremlin said in a statement, "Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Emomali Rahmon, the president of the Republic of Tajikistan. Vladimir Putin said that in connection with the coronavirus cases detected in his entourage, he must enter the regime of self-isolation for a certain period of time."

Putin was vaccinated against the coronavirus with homegrown Sputnik V in April. Earlier in the day, the Russian President congratulated Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on winning the recent presidential elections and spoke about the importance of the reconstruction process in Syria and the need for a political solution to move forward.

Russia has been supporting the Assad government in the fight against terror groups in Syria since 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

