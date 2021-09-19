Left Menu

5 people injured in landmine blast in central Somalia airport

At least five people were injured in a landmine blast inside Bulaburte airport in central Somalia's Hiran region on Sunday after al-Shabab militants destroyed the facility's buildings, officials said.

ANI | Hiran | Updated: 19-09-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 23:07 IST
5 people injured in landmine blast in central Somalia airport
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Hiran [Somalia], September 19 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five people were injured in a landmine blast inside Bulaburte airport in central Somalia's Hiran region on Sunday after al-Shabab militants destroyed the facility's buildings, officials said. Ahmed Mahad Nur, District Commissioner for Bulaburte town told reporters that al-Shabab militants secretly entered into the newly reconstructed airport on Saturday night and planted landmines which later exploded, injuring the five people.

Nur said a section of the airport which was set to be launched soon following completion of works was destroyed by the landmine. Somali National Army and Djibouti forces under AU mission have bases in Bulaburte town and the airport is only 5 km away from the town.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021