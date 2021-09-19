5 people injured in landmine blast in central Somalia airport

Hiran [Somalia], September 19 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five people were injured in a landmine blast inside Bulaburte airport in central Somalia's Hiran region on Sunday after al-Shabab militants destroyed the facility's buildings, officials said. Ahmed Mahad Nur, District Commissioner for Bulaburte town told reporters that al-Shabab militants secretly entered into the newly reconstructed airport on Saturday night and planted landmines which later exploded, injuring the five people.

Nur said a section of the airport which was set to be launched soon following completion of works was destroyed by the landmine. Somali National Army and Djibouti forces under AU mission have bases in Bulaburte town and the airport is only 5 km away from the town.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI/Xinhua)

