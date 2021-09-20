Left Menu

Afghanistan: Taliban appoint new Chief Executive of cricket board

Naseeb Khan has been appointed as new Chief Executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), days after the removal of Hamid Shinwari from the post.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Naseeb Khan has been appointed as new Chief Executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), days after the removal of Hamid Shinwari from the post. The ACB made the announcement through its Facebook page, Pajhwok News reported.

"We are happy someone who has good understanding of cricket has joined us. He has been appointed as chief executive after consultation with the board," ACB informed. Meanwhile, Naseeb Khan pledged that he will try to provide all necessary facilities to players for their preparations as Afghanistan is preparing for the upcoming World Cup.

These developments came days after former Chief Executive of ABC Hamid Shinwari pointed fingers at the Taliban for ousting him from the position. "I asked for a formal letter and reason behind my ouster but I was not provided anything in this regard," Shinwari said.

With an eye on the current turmoil in Afghanistan, questions have also been raised on whether the team will be ready to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup. But the Afghanistan Cricket Board had made it clear that the team will be ready for action when the showpiece event gets underway in Dubai. Afghanistan cricket team's media manager Hikmat Hassan had told ANI that there is no doubt with regards to participating in the T20 World Cup and the board is keen to go ahead with a tri-series involving Australia and West Indies to help in preparations for the showpiece event. (ANI)

