Nearly 70 Americans depart from Kabul on Qatar flight

A Qatar Airways flight with 21 US citizens and 48 legal permanent residents departed Hamid Karzai International Airport over the weekend as part of the ongoing evacuation operation from Afghanistan. "We can confirm that a Qatar Airways flight departed from Kabul on Sunday, September 19th with 21 US citizens and 48 lawful permanent residents onboard," Sputnik reported citing the US State Department.

"We will continue to help US citizens, lawful permanent residents and Afghans affiliated with the US government to depart Afghanistan," the statement said. The announcement comes as the US seeks to evacuate approximately 100 remaining American citizens who stayed in Afghanistan following the US's full withdrawal of troops on August 31, reported The Hill. (ANI)

