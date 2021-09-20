Left Menu

Taliban deny allegations of torturing civilians in Panjshir Valley

Taliban on Monday denied allegations that the group is detaining and torturing civilians in Panjshir Valley and reiterated that the northern province is secure.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:27 IST
Taliban deny allegations of torturing civilians in Panjshir Valley
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban on Monday denied allegations that the group is detaining and torturing civilians in Panjshir Valley and reiterated that the northern province is secure. This comes as the Afghan resistance front alleged that the Taliban is arresting civilians and torturing them in a prison in Kapisa province, Tolo News reported.

Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, when internationally recognised former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani left the country and his government collapsed. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to flee for fear of reprisals from the outfit.

UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet last week expressed her concerns about reports of civilian casualties and human rights violations in Afghanistan's Panjshir province. "I am worried about reports of civilian casualties and human rights violations as an outcome of the war in Panjshir and also am worried about the increasing hardship of living conditions there," Bachelet was quoted as saying by Tolo News.

In videos sent to the media, resistance front members claimed to have maintained a presence in Panjshir province. The videos depicted occasional conflicts between the two sides. Saleh Mohammad Registani: "They are searching houses, arresting innocent people, carrying them to a prison in Kapisa. They kill innocent people and do not allow their relatives to bury the bodies."

In the meantime, several Panjshir residents claimed that the Taliban is using civilian houses as fighting positions. Asadullah Wahdat, a Panjshir resident, said: "We ask the Islamic Emirate forces to evacuate residential areas and go where there are military forces of the former government."

Safora Amiri, another Panjshir resident, said: "The areas are full of military forces. The Taliban are using people's houses, this has caused civilians to evacuate their homes." Highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Panjshir Valley, former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh early this month had called on the UN to do its utmost to prevent the Taliban's onslaught into the resistance stronghold.

Raising an alarm over the situation in Panjshir, Saleh in a letter to the UN had said a large-scale humanitarian crisis is occurring across Panjshir province and three Andrabs districts in Baghlan province due to the economic blockade and telecommunication blackout by the Taliban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
3
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021