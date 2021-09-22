Left Menu

Pakistan Air Force trainer jet crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A trainer jet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, local media said on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 16:04 IST
Pakistan Air Force trainer jet crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A trainer jet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, local media said on Wednesday. A PAF spokesperson said that the jet was on a training mission when it crashed near KP's Mardan district, ARY News reported. A committee has been constituted to find the cause behind the incident.

In a separate incident, a Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft had crashed near Punjab Province's Attock city last month during a training session. A PAF statement had said that a board of Inquiry has been ordered to probe the accident. In September 2020, another PAF trainer aircraft had crashed in the Attock district during a routine flight.

That same year in February, a PAF Mirage aircraft crashed near Shorkot in Punjab province during a routine operational training mission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021