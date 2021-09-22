Left Menu

Pakistan among 10 countries where internet freedom is on decline: Report

Pakistan is among the top 10 countries in the world where internet freedom has been on the decline, an international freedom advocacy group has said.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 16:41 IST
Pakistan among 10 countries where internet freedom is on decline: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is among the top 10 countries in the world where internet freedom has been on the decline, an international freedom advocacy group has said. A report by the Washington-based Freedom House titled "Freedom on the Net 2021: The Global Drive to Control Big Tech", raised concerns over the rules proposed by the country that could further damage cyber liberty, Dawn newspaper reported.

"Pakistan's proposed rules have raised alarms about their impact on end-to-end encryption. The draft requires social media companies and service providers with more than 500,000 users to hand over personal data in a decrypted and readable format when requested by the Federal Investigation Agency," the report said. In some cases, such data localisation requirements have been introduced in the context of content regulation, it added.

"Pakistan's proposed Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules, the latest version of which was published in November 2020, outlines requirements for social media companies to establish one or more data servers in the country," the report further said. The Freedom House said global internet freedom had declined for the 11th consecutive year and the greatest deteriorations were documented in Myanmar, Belarus and Uganda.

Back in April, a similar report had noted a dramatic decline in internet freedom in Pakistan in 2020. The report had said Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has increased blocking political, social and cultural websites. The report -- 'Annual Pakistan media legal review 2020'-- was launched by the Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA), Dawn had reported.

The report had said Pakistan was experiencing major setbacks in the enforcement of digital rights, freedom of expression and right to information -- especially in online spaces -- through regression in the areas of internet policies and regulations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021