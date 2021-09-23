Russian delegation to participate in PACE autumn session remotely

Moscow [Russia] September 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian delegation intends to participate in the upcoming autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) remotely, lawmakers could refuse to travel to Strasbourg because of the discriminatory proposal to restrict their movement due to the fact that they are not inoculated with Western coronavirus vaccines, a source in the parliament told Sputnik on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Russia's senior lawmaker, Vladimir Krugly, said that members of the Russian delegation would only be allowed to move between the hotel and the PACE building, as the European Union does not recognize vaccination with Sputnik V.

"The Russian delegation intends to participate in the upcoming assembly session in September remotely," the source said. The source believes the decision could be linked to the discriminatory decision on movement restrictions. (ANI/Sputnik)

