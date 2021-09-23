Left Menu

PM Modi holds meeting with First Solar CEO in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of his three-day US visit, met with Mark R Widmar, Chief executive officer (CEO) of First Solar in Washington DC.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:21 IST
PM Modi holds meeting with First Solar CEO in Washington
PM Narendra Modi holding meeting with First Solar CEO in Washington.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of his three-day US visit, met with Mark R Widmar, Chief executive officer (CEO) of First Solar in Washington DC. First Solar Inc is a US multinational corporation, which manufactures solar panels, provide utility-scale PV power plants. The company also provides services associated with finance, construction, and maintenance and end-of-life panel recycling.

This discussion is a part of PM Modi's series of meetings with heads of corporates that have the potential to invest in India. Aside from First Solar CEO, the Prime Minister also met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R Amonand and Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen.

PM Modi is also slated to meet the leadership of Blackstone and General Atomics. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his much-touted US visit. He received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

The CEOs that Prime Minister is meeting, represent diverse areas from technology, the IT sector to finance to defence to renewable energy. "I think it is a very good mix of CEOs, that would be meeting Prime Minister Modi on a one to one basis, investments in the United States have been very important and very significant in India's recent development activities in line with our major economic initiatives, the flagship program. In particular what we call Make in India," the source had added.

Meanwhile, later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. US President Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021