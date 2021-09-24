PM Modi, Kamala Harris agree to expand cooperation against terrorism, cybercrime: White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the two countries, the White House informed in a statement on Friday. "They discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and collaborative efforts to respond and recover, including cooperation on vaccine production under the Quad Vaccine Partnership," said White House.

According to the statement, Harris welcomed India's commitment to resume vaccine exports and the progress of its domestic vaccination campaign. Both US Vice President and Prime Minister Modi agreed that ambitious action to combat climate change was imperative in the face of the climate crisis. "They each emphasized a commitment to democratic values and discussed the need to strengthen democracy at home and abroad. They supported expanding bilateral security cooperation in the face of modern threats, including terrorism and cybercrime," the statement said.

As the chair of the National Space Council, the US Vice President encouraged expanded US-India space cooperation, and she and Prime Minister Modi explored ways to build on existing, robust bilateral collaboration on space, it added. Earlier today, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said both PM Modi and US Vice President Harris appreciated, the India-US bilateral relationship, which were they felt were on strong footing with given the shared values, common interest in growing strategic convergence.

"They exchanged views on recent regional developments of mutual interest, reaffirmed their commitment towards a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The Covid-19 situation and respective national efforts to combat it was an important theme of their discussion," informed Shringla. This was PM Modi's first in-person meeting with the Indian origin US Vice President.

"India is a very important partner to the US. We had COVID-19, the kind of crisis and importance of our shared belief in a free and open Indo-Pacific region. On COVID-19, our nations have worked together. Early in the pandemic, India was a vital source of vaccines for other countries," Harris said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday during his three-day visit to the United States.

PM Modi will review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, said a departure statement. Later, Prime Minister Modi will also attend Quad Leaders' Summit. (ANI)

