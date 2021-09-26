Left Menu

Over 100 Canadians still in China jail for different reasons: Reports

After the release of two Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, there are still over 100 Canadians who are currently detained in China jails for various reasons, said reports.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 26-09-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 10:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
After the release of two Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, there are still over 100 Canadians who are currently detained in China jails for various reasons, said reports. Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested in China nearly three years ago have been released, said Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (local time).

According to National Post, there are currently 119 Canadians detained in China, held for a variety of reasons. Some have been jailed for alleged political or religious "crimes," others for drug crimes and, in the case of Kovrig and Spavor, allegations of spying. Citing an official press note, the Canadian publication reported that Canadians are held in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in "prison, detention centres or medical facilities".

"This figure also represents only those individuals known who have made their situation known to the Government of Canada," the note has cautioned. Among the few whose identities are publicly known are Huseyn Celil, jailed for approximately a decade-and-a-half on terrorism charges related to his Uyghur advocacy; and Sun Qian, who was sentenced to eight years behind bars for being a Falun Gong practitioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

