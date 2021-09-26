Opposition PPP slams Imran Khan's claim over media freedom in Pakistan

Opposition Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Shazia Marri mocked the claims of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the independence of media and claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led government had left no chance in controlling the media in the country. The statement of the PPP leader comes after Khan had said that during his three-year tenure, 70 per cent of media content was against the Pakistani government. He further said that media independence could be gauged from the fact that how many news programmes were pro-government and how many anti-government during the last three years, reported Dawn.

Khan in his speech at the launching ceremony of the Digital Media Development Programme in Islamabad had said that his government did not get affected by the free judiciary and free media as the government was not corrupt and not breaking laws at all. Khan further said that his government was the first to give complete independence to the media.

Marri said that Khan "who fooled the people by telling lies frequently, was now making the masses cry over the record inflation and unemployment in the country, " reports Dawn. She also said that a statement of Khan on "linking the Pakhtun people with the Taliban" was regrettable and caused embarrassment for the nation globally.

She said that the people of Pakistan are fed up with the "shocking and nonsense statements of the elected prime minister", which is anguish over the increasing rate of unemployment and price hike of day-to-day items during Khan's 3-year tenure in Pakistan. (ANI)

