Dutch acting Prime Minister under extra protection over attack, abduction threat

Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's personal guard has been beefed up amid concerns that he might be the target of attack or abduction by organized crime units, De Telegraaf newspaper reported on Monday, citing informed sources.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:43 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Image Credit: ANI
Amsterdam [Netherlands], September 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's personal guard has been beefed up amid concerns that he might be the target of attack or abduction by organized crime units, De Telegraaf newspaper reported on Monday, citing informed sources.

The measure was taken after the so-called spotters -- people hired by criminal organizations to prepare the ground for an attack or abduction -- were seen around the acting prime minister, the newspaper reported, adding that these "spotters" are supposedly affiliated with the Moroccan mafia.

Rutte is known to prefer using a bicycle while moving around The Hague, without personal protection. From now on, however, specially trained officers of the Royal and Diplomatic Protection Service will ensure his security, De Telegraaf added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

