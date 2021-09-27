Dutch acting Prime Minister under extra protection over attack, abduction threat

Amsterdam [Netherlands], September 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's personal guard has been beefed up amid concerns that he might be the target of attack or abduction by organized crime units, De Telegraaf newspaper reported on Monday, citing informed sources.

The measure was taken after the so-called spotters -- people hired by criminal organizations to prepare the ground for an attack or abduction -- were seen around the acting prime minister, the newspaper reported, adding that these "spotters" are supposedly affiliated with the Moroccan mafia.

Rutte is known to prefer using a bicycle while moving around The Hague, without personal protection. From now on, however, specially trained officers of the Royal and Diplomatic Protection Service will ensure his security, De Telegraaf added. (ANI/Sputnik)

