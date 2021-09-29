Left Menu

Russia records 22,430 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia recorded 22,430 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 21,559 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,487,138, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], September 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 22,430 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 21,559 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,487,138, the federal response center said on Wednesday. "Over the past day, 22,430 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,933 cases (8.6 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.30 per cent.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,004 daily infections, up from 2,541 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St Petersburg with 1,933 cases, up from 1,530, and the Moscow region with 1,223 cases, down from 1,450. The response center reported a new record of 857 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 852 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 206,388.

In the same 24 hours, 18,456 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 17,368 the day before, bringing the total to 6,653,941. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

