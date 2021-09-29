China slams US for deportation of Chinese student

China has opposed the interrogation and deportation of a Chinese student by the US officials at an airport in Texas, and has lodged solemn representations with the US. This comes after a Chinese student was reportedly interrogated at the border entrance in Houston. After a probe that lasted for a few hours, the student was deported by the US, the Global Times reported citing the information from the Chinese embassy in the US.

The embassy said the US' action infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of the student and caused serious physical and mental damage to him and his family. Alleging serious violations of students' human rights, the embassy complained that there have been a number of similar cases of arbitrary and harsh interrogations and even deportations of Chinese students by US officials.

The embassy added that "people-to-people exchanges are the social foundation of China-US relations. Chinese students in the US play a positive role in promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries." China urged the US side to honour its statement of welcoming Chinese students and asked them to stop "abusing" them by using national security.

Beijing and Washington have been at loggerheads over a slew of issues including trade, COVID-19, human rights issues and multiple groupings Quad and Aukus.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)